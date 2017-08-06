City council members seek answers from city after second flood in recent weeks

From Lakeview to the French Quarter Sunday, flood weary residents mopped up.

Many have questions about a second flood in as many weeks, and the city council aims to find answers.

In Lakeview, the pizza ovens are off Sunday night at Reginelli's pizza.

Employees worked through the night, Lakeview residents came in to assist and the blowers have been working overtime.

Nearly a dozen businesses flooded along Harrison Avenue Saturday, and many have questions.

"To tell us to go check the catch basins, I don't think that's a solution," said owner Darryl Reginelli.

"I do believe that climate change is real, but telling New Orleanians who are underwater that this is the new normal...that's unacceptable," said City Councilman Jason Williams.

New Orleanians can't understand how so many parts of the city could have flooded so severely for the second time in as many weeks.

"Terrible honestly...the guests thought it was amusing, I had five-inch boots on and they filled with water," said Monteleone hotel doorman Randy Smith.

The lobby of the Monteleone flooded for two hours in the quarter. Sunday, it's all dried out, but questions remain.

"I think it's poor and we had enough time to fix it, something worse is going to happen," said Smith.

Cars litter the neutral ground on Jeff Davis and across the city. Some city trash crews were out cleaning debris...but the council wants answers as to why underpasses on major roads continue to flood.

"These are hurricane evacuation routes, we need to know what went well, and what went wrong," said City councilmember Jarod Brossette.

"Why a theatre across from a huge pump station on broad street is flooded a couple of weeks in a row," said councilmember Susan Guidry.

"The council and I are convening a meeting early this week, to get answers for the people of New Orleans," said councilmember Williams.

City officials insist the pumps were operating, but were not sure, if power interruptions caused problems.

FOX 8 asked, "There was no electrical problem?" "I'm getting the logs now and we will talk about it on Tuesday," said Sewerage and Water Board Director Cedric Grant.

Flooded business, home, and car owners hope to hear solutions, and soon.

"These rains are not uncommon, five to ten inches are not a tough rain, we need to be prepared for it to happen again," said Reginelli.

City officials had no numbers on flooded homes or businesses.

Councilmember Jason Williams says he's been fielding complaints from drivers who were ticketed when they moved their cars, to higher neutral grounds.

They say if you got a ticket, give his office a call, and they will have it taken off of your record.

