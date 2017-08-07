Local First Traffic: Debris closes I-610 exit to Franklin Avenue

Debris removal has closed the exit from Interstate 610 to Franklin Avenue, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

All exits along Interstate 10 closed due to flooding from Saturday's heavy rains are now open.

Tow trucks are clearing swamped cars from the underpass at Franklin Avenue.

The New Orleans Police Department had earlier closed the underpass to prevent motorists from weaving in and out of the abandoned vehicles under the bridge.

