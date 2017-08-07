Local First Traffic: Three I-10 exits remain closed after floodi - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Local First Traffic: Three I-10 exits remain closed after flooding

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
(WVUE) -

The following exits remain closed Monday morning due to flooding.

  • I-10 West to Franklin Avenue
  • I-610 East to Franklin Avenue
  • I-10 West to Orleans Avenue

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly