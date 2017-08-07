Your Weather Authority: More summer storms this week

A very typical summertime pattern will set up this week with clouds around and a few storms each day.

There will be slightly higher rain chances for areas north of Lake Pontchartrain to start the week, with just spotty storms south of the lake.

A few of these storms could be heavy downpours. High temperatures will hover around the 90-degree mark.

Late in the week and over the weekend, spotty storm activity is expected to continue keeping us away from any extreme heat for now.

Tropical Storm Franklin formed in the western Caribbean overnight. It is expected to cross the Yucatan later tonight, then move through the Bay of Campeche toward a second landfall in Mexico.

A hurricane hunter is scheduled to investigate this afternoon, but this system should stay well to our south and have little impact on our forecast.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.