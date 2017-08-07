'I've never been that scared in my life:' driver escaped her flooding vehicle

Some homeowners and business owners in New Orleans are getting back to cleaning up after Saturday's flooding.

The aftermath of Saturday's rain and flooding could still be seen on some New Orleans streets today.

Dozens of vehicles were abandoned on the neutral ground and even in the middle of streets as the water rose Saturday.

Monday morning on Franklin Avenue near I-610, drivers heading to work and coming off the interstate were met with a traffic light that didn't work and at least seven cars stuck in the middle of the road.

Those vehicles were filled with water and mud showing how high the water rose on the street.

One vehicle was stuck on concrete blocks after its tires were removed.

As the New Orleans Police Department worked to tow the vehicles and reopen the road, the owners of those vehicles showed up to check on them.

One woman shared a harrowing account of how she escaped her flooding car.

“When we made it past the red thing the water just started gushing in out of nowhere and before we knew it water was in the car with us,” said Tammy Mack. “And we had the windows up because we had the defroster on cause of the rain.”

Mack said she was traveling with her son and sister.

Both needed her assistance getting out of the vehicle as it was taking on water.

“We had to put the windows down to get out the car so I had to get my son out first and bring him to safety,” Mack said. “I had to get my sister out who has bad legs and help her out of the front window on the driver's side. And I have to tell you that was very scary. I've never been so scared in my life.”

The city says all abandoned cars that are towed can be found at the Claiborne Avenue impound lot.

The tows are "courtesy tows" and drivers will not be charged to retrieve their vehicles from the lot.

For many Mid-City residents, Saturday’s flooding brought reminders and comparisons to Hurricane Katrina.

"Last night it looked like a disaster back here and it wasn't even Hurricane Katrina, says Mid City resident Stanley White. "All of that high water, couldn’t do anything and I wanted to get a Coke. If you didn’t have one in your house, you couldn't get to the store to buy it".

"Ten to 15 odd years down the line you have rain, not a tropical depression just rain, and people were stuck on the Jeff Davis Bridge? That's absurd," said Mid City resident Jamall Jackson.

Dozens of businesses like Liuzza’s are cleaning up after Saturday's rain storms and what some people are calling a 100-year flood. Over in Bayou St John, business owners were frustrated after having just cleaned up from flooding only two weeks ago.

"Everything go in the garbage," said Awa Guya, a business owner in Bayou St. John. "Now two times. That's the two time now. I don’t know what happened. Everything, I'll lose money."

A few doors down on Broad Street, the Zulu Club's president says they took on so much water and says he doesn’t know when they'll be able to open their doors again.

"We're standing in the midst of a business that decimated, that's devastated as a result of the flood that occurred on yesterday," said Zulu Club President Naaman Stewart. "We're going to be out of business is this lounge for a couple of months. We have to assess the store, assess the building next door and just determine what steps we're going to take to get back to commerce. But certainly, this is discouraging.”

