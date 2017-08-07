Residents continue to cleanup after Saturday's flooding

Some homeowners and business owners in New Orleans are getting back to cleaning up after Saturday's flooding.

Dozens of vehicles were stranded on the neutral ground or even in the streets after Saturday's flooding.

Some residents could not get their cars out of the neutral ground Sunday happen because of the soft rain-soaked ground.

The City said any cars left on the neutral ground at midnight would receive a courtesy tow to the Claiborne Avenue impound lot.

Midnight was the deadline to ensure buses and streetcars would run normal routes Monday.

Drivers will not be charged an impound fee.

For many Mid-City residents, Saturday’s flooding brought reminders and comparisons to Hurricane Katrina.

"Last night it looked like a disaster back here and it wasn't even Hurricane Katrina, says Mid City resident Stanley White. "All of that high water, couldn’t do anything and I wanted to get a Coke. If you didn’t have one in your house, you couldn't get to the store to buy it".

"Ten to 15 odd years down the line you have rain, not a tropical depression just rain, and people were stuck on the Jeff Davis Bridge? That's absurd," said Mid City resident Jamall Jackson.

Dozens of businesses like Liuzza’s are cleaning up after Saturday's rain storms and what some people are calling a 100-year flood. Over in Bayou St John, business owners were frustrated after having just cleaned up from flooding only two weeks ago.

"Everything go in the garbage," said Awa Guya, a business owner in Bayou St. John. "Now two times. That's the two time now. I don’t know what happened. Everything, I'll lose money."

A few doors down on Broad Street, the Zulu Club's president says they took on so much water and says he doesn’t know when they'll be able to open their doors again.

"We're standing in the midst of a business that decimated, that's devastated as a result of the flood that occurred on yesterday," said Zulu Club President Naaman Stewart. "We're going to be out of business is this lounge for a couple of months. We have to assess the store, assess the building next door and just determine what steps we're going to take to get back to commerce. But certainly, this is discouraging.”

The owner of Liuzza's also says he's not sure when the restaurant will be able to open doors again and several of his employees have to furloughed, but having been born two blocks down the street, he's still optimistic about the restaurant and the city's future. "It's not an abberation," said Liuzza's Vice President Frank Bordelon. "This has happened before and we've come right back. Failure is not an option and we have to win like we always do. This is New Orleans. We love everybody in the city and anyone who is from New Orleans knows this is what we do. We don't quit."

