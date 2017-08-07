Back to School: FOX 8 hands out school supplies at Salvation Army

The following exits remain closed Monday morning due to flooding.more>>
All exits are now open.more>>
School supplies collected during the FOX 8 Back to School Supply Drive will be handed out Monday morning beginning at 8 a.m.more>>
School supplies collected during the FOX 8 Back to School Supply Drive will be handed out Monday morning beginning at 8 a.m.more>>
Some homeowners and business owners in New Orleans are getting back to cleaning up after Saturday's flooding.more>>
Some homeowners and business owners in New Orleans are getting back to cleaning up after Saturday's flooding.more>>
There will be slightly higher rain chances for areas north of the lake to start the week.more>>
There will be slightly higher rain chances for areas north of the lake to start the week.more>>
Vice President Mike Pence is pushing back against a news report suggesting he is laying groundwork for a possible presidential bid in 2020 if President Donald Trump doesn't run.more>>
Vice President Mike Pence is pushing back against a news report suggesting he is laying groundwork for a possible presidential bid in 2020 if President Donald Trump doesn't run.more>>
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.more>>
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.more>>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehiclemore>>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehiclemore>>
It's good news for Bigfoot hunters with an interest in astronomy because there is at least one sighting in the path of totality in every state the eclipse will cross.more>>
It's good news for Bigfoot hunters with an interest in astronomy because there is at least one sighting in the path of totality in every state the eclipse will cross.more>>
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.more>>
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.more>>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.more>>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.more>>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.more>>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.more>>
Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to make landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula.more>>
Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to make landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula.more>>
Pampa residents are picking up the pieces after a microburst tore through the town, damaging several homes and businesses.more>>
Pampa residents are picking up the pieces after a microburst tore through the town, damaging several homes and businesses.more>>
18-year-old Brooke “Skylar” Richardson, who is accused of killing, burning and burying her own baby, will face a judge in Warren County on Monday.more>>
18-year-old Brooke “Skylar” Richardson, who is accused of killing, burning and burying her own baby, will face a judge in Warren County on Monday.more>>