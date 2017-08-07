Back to School: FOX 8 hands out school supplies at Salvation Arm - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Back to School: FOX 8 hands out school supplies at Salvation Army

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
(WVUE) -

School supplies collected during the FOX 8 Back to School Supply Drive will be handed out Monday morning beginning at 8 a.m.

How to pick up:

  • In-person with the required registration info below
  • Required registration info needed to pick up 
     

All below items required - please read carefully: 

  • A valid photo id from recipient
  • Proof of residence
  • Ex: a piece of mail that verifies your address, etc.
  • A form of identification for each child
  • Ex. Medical card, school id, social security card, DHS case sheet)

When to pick up:  

Monday, August 7th, 2017 8 a.m. to noon (or until supplies last).

Where to pick up:

4500 S. Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans La.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly