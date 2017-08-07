Around the NFL: Need to See

While the NFL Preseason has officially kicked off with the Cowboys and Cardinals in the Hall of Fame Game, 30 other teams are still grinding away in training camp, eager to face another opponent.

In the meantime, some lighthearted moments have been caught on camera.

Here are some of the highlights from around the league, many with a local South Louisiana spin:

While Drew Brees and his cadre of quarterbacks are doing their daily challenges, Aaron Rodgers is showcasing his own skills at Packers camp:

Odell Beckham, Jr. has been known to diversify his skillset in the offseason, posting videos of him dunking a basketball, playing soccer in Europe and dancing poolside but he combined some passions at Giants training camp this year:

Speaking of soccer, former Saints wide receiver Kenny Stills took in a preseason friendly between El Clasico rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Dolphins' stadium:

Stills and his Dolphins teammates will be making a trip across the pond to face his former team in London on October 1st.

In New England, Brandin Cooks seems to be adjusting well to life with the Patriots and Tom Brady. In Monday's joint practice with the Jaguars, the former Saints wideout pulled off a highlight reel catch:

Former LSU running back Leonard Fournette had a rude Welcome-to-the-NFL moment Saturday at Jaguars practice when he got a handoff as a defender simultaneously reached him in the backfield:

Day with a big got in the backfield on Fournette. #wintoday pic.twitter.com/2TM5l4bpJA — Gary Criswell ? (@GaryCriswell) August 4, 2017

Fellow rookie runner Dalvin Cook has been tasked with replacing Adrian Peterson in Minnesota and he thinks "the hype has already started" for the Vikings' season opener against the Saints on September 11th:

