Four arrested for stealing from disabled man

Governor John Bel Edwards is heading to New Orleans Monday afternoon to tour areas impacted by Saturday’s flooding.more>>
Some homeowners and business owners in New Orleans are getting back to cleaning up after Saturday's flooding.more>>
As common as red beans and rice, potato stew became a pleasant substitution on that Monday wash day in Louisiana. Both dishes could be cooked in the black iron pot next to the wash kettle, making lunch a little easier. During the spring, river shrimp were often added to create a magnificent shrimp and potato stew.more>>
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance finding a person of interest in a fatal shooting that happened Monday night in Hammond.more>>
Southeastern Louisiana University can now join LSU and the Ragin' Cajuns in Lafayette with its very own officially licensed beer.more>>
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.more>>
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.more>>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehiclemore>>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.more>>
It's good news for Bigfoot hunters with an interest in astronomy because there is at least one sighting in the path of totality in every state the eclipse will cross.more>>
Keesler Air Force Base is back to normal operations after a massive search for an armed retiree. Base officials believe the man is no longer on base, but the search for him is still underway in Gulfport.more>>
A 4-year-old boy was shot in the head in an apparent road rage incident overnight, Cleveland police said early Monday.more>>
18-year-old Brooke “Skylar” Richardson, who is accused of killing, burning and burying her own baby, will face a judge in Warren County on Monday.more>>
Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to make landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula on Monday.more>>
