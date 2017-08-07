Four arrested for stealing from disabled man

Three women and one man were arrested and accused of stealing from a disabled Pierre Part man.

Terrie Ganel, 50, of 100 block of Mam & Pap Drive in Pierre Part was arrested and charged with theft from a person with certain infirmities.

Ganel was arrested on Thursday

Three others were arrested later in Morgan City:

Kasey Thomas, 32, of 111 Rue de Kajun, Pierre Part

Austin Albarado, 25, of 111 Rue de Kajun, Pierre Part

Addie Breaux, 35, of 321 Shell Beach Road, Pierre Part

On July 16, 2017, Assumption Parish sheriff’s personnel responded to a home on Bayou Drive in Pierre Part to investigate a theft.

The victim reported several items, including a bank card and cash, were stolen from inside his home while the suspects were there.

Investigators learned that the victim had a physical infirmity that prevented him from observing what was occurring.

Through investigation, Thomas, Breaux, Albarado, and Ganel were identified as suspects and were tracked down at a motel by the Morgan City Police Department.

The suspects were in possession of some of the stolen items.

Investigators believe that Thomas committed the theft while Albarado and Breaux distracted the victim.

Ganel is accused of transporting the other suspects to the victim’s home with full knowledge of their intent to commit the crime and then watching Thomas commit the theft.

Police said Ganel did not stop the theft and then drove the other suspects to the Morgan City motel.

The four suspects were booked on one count each of principal to the exploitation of persons with certain infirmities.

