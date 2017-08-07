Chef John Folse: River shrimp and potato stew

As common as red beans and rice, potato stew became a pleasant substitution on that Monday wash day in Louisiana. Both dishes could be cooked in the black iron pot next to the wash kettle, making lunch a little easier. During the spring, river shrimp were often added to create a magnificent shrimp and potato stew.

Prep time: 45 minutes

Yields: 4 servings

Ingredients:

1½ pounds (70–90 count) shrimp, peeled and deveined

6 potatoes, cubed

2 tbsps vegetable oil

1 cup diced onions

½ cup diced celery

¼ cup diced red bell pepper

2 tbsps minced garlic

½ pound smoked sausage, sliced

¾ cup oil-less roux

2 quarts shellfish stock

¼ cup sliced green onions

1 tbsp chopped parsley

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

Louisiana hot sauce to taste

Method:

In a large Dutch oven, heat vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Add onions, celery, bell pepper and minced garlic. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted, stirring constantly. Add sausage and cook 5 minutes or until slightly browned. Add roux and stir until moistened. Add stock and potatoes. Bring to a rolling boil, reduce to simmer and cook until potatoes become so tender that some are dissolved to thicken the stock. Add shrimp, green onions and parsley. Cook 5–10 additional minutes or until shrimp are pink and curled. Season to taste using salt, pepper, granulated garlic and hot sauce. Serve hot over steamed white rice.

