Governor headed to NOLA to tour areas that flooded

Penalties for violations include fines of up to $1,000 and jail time on a first offense. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)

Governor John Bel Edwards is heading to New Orleans Monday afternoon to tour areas impacted by Saturday’s flooding. The governor plans to visit two areas hard hit by Saturday's heavy rains, including the Treme neighborhood and Lakeview.

His first stop is scheduled at Willie Mae's Restaurant on St. Ann Street, then plans to take a walking tour of several streets in the Treme area. Among the stops scheduled on this tour include the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club and the Broad Theater. He is scheduled to arrive around at Willie Mae's at 2:40 pm and will begin the tour shortly thereafter.

Edwards' second stop will begin at Mondo's Restaurant on Harrison Avenue. That restaurant and several other businesses in Lakeview suffered substantial flooding. Chef Susan Spicer has been busy today, working to clean up the damage from Saturday's heavy rains. The governor is also planning to tour several locations in Lakeview.

Stay tuned to Fox8live.com and Fox 8 News at 4 and 5 pm for further details as they happen.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.