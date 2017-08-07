The city is looking at new options for drainage involving pumps designed for tropical storms. (Source: Facebook)

Social media erupted over the weekend with frustrations about the flooding in New Orleans.

The question many asked was why weren't the new lakefront pumps operating. The short answer is they don't have anything to do with normal rainwater.

Both the temporary and permanent outfall canal pumps are designed to pump out water during a tropical storm or hurricane when the floodgates are closed.

However, the city says it is interested in knowing whether the pumps could be added to their arsenal.

"One of the things that we're going to go through in the after action and look at with the Sewerage and Water Board. And the Army Corps of Engineers office is going to participate in our after-action. All of the various agencies conducting these after actions. We're going to look at all the action and protocols in place and figure out anything we can do to address these situations," New Orleans Homeland Security Director Aaron Miller said.

The outfall canal pumps are part of the $14 billion system of floodwalls and levees built after Hurricane Katrina.

Miller says a final decision on whether they could be used outside a tropical event would be up to the Corps of Engineers and the Sewerage and Water Board.

