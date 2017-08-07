Neighborhood businesses drying out following Saturday flooding

Businesses across the city hope to get cleaned up as soon as possible after some neighborhoods took on 8-to-10 inches of rain on Saturday.

Susan Spicer’s Mondo in Lakeview is closed because of high water. They hope to have the restaurant open later this week.

Floors had to be pulled up in the dining room, but there was no damage to the kitchen or its equipment.

Nearby, at Parlay’s on Harrison Ave., the bar had about 6.5 inches of water. The general manager says it started flowing in like a river and they were forced to close around 6 p.m.

Large fans inside are still drying the business out.

On Broad St. in Mid-City, The Zulu Social and Pleasure Club's president says they took on so much water he's not sure when they'll be able to open their doors again.

But despite the grim situation, the owner of Liuzza's says he's optimistic New Orleans will quickly bounce back like it always does.

