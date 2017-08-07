David: Summer storms stick around

A very typical summertime pattern will continue this week with clouds around and a few storms each day. There will be slightly higher rain chances for areas north of the lake to start the week, with just spotty storms south of the lake. A few of these storms could be heavy downpours. High temperatures will hover around the 90-degree mark.

Storm chances may go up a bit more by the weekend and early next week as our wet summer of 2017 continues to roll on.

Tropical Storm Franklin formed in the western Caribbean overnight. It is expected to cross the Yucatan later tonight, then move through the Bay of Campeche toward a second landfall in Mexico. A hurricane hunter is scheduled to investigate this afternoon, but this system should stay well to our south and have little impact on our forecast.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download our free FOX Weather App at fox8live.com/apps or call the Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

-David Bernard

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.