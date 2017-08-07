City: 7 of 121 pumps were not working during Saturday floods

Businesses and some homes saw flooding across the New Orleans. (FOX 8)

Only seven of the city’s 121 pumps were not working Saturday when some areas of New Orleans were drenched with 8-10 inches of rain in just a few hours, a spokesman with the Sewerage and Water Board said.

Officials said the city would have seen the same amount of high water even if the pumps were working.

It is unclear where the pumps that were not working are located.

The city said it will work with several agencies for solutions to the flooding.

Flooded business, home, and car owners hope to hear solutions, and soon.

