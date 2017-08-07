NOPD search for French Quarter robber

The NOPD needs the public's help in identifying and finding a suspected they believe is connected with a robbery in a busy section of the French Quarter.

Police say the robbery happened about 5:05 a.m. July 29, at the intersection of St. Peter and Decatur streets.

The victim told police that the man in the photo, allegedly told the victim he would lead the victim back to the victim's hotel. That is when the victim says the robber hit him in the back of the head and took his property.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, the pictured subject or additional subjects is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.

