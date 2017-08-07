City of New Orleans releases information to help flood victims

Drivers are stranded near on Clairbone Ave. during flooding on Saturday, Aug. 5. (FOX 8)

Today, the City of New Orleans released the information following Saturday's no-notice severe weather and flooding. As much as 8 to 10 inches of rain fell in isolated areas of the city within three to four hours. Many neighborhoods of the city saw rainfall amounts equaling a 1 percent chance of occurring in any year, a so-called 100-year event. Others saw rainfall amounts equaling a 10 percent chance of occurring in any year, a so-called 10-year event. The rate of rainfall in many neighborhoods of the city was one of the highest recorded in recent history. There was widespread street flooding across the city, including in Gentilly, Lakeview, Mid City, Treme and the CBD.

Heavy thunderstorms Saturday caused significant rainfall throughout various parts of the City. The rainfall recorded August 5, 2017 included: Broadmoor- 5.49 inches, Mid City- 9.43 inches, St. Bernard- 5.74 inches, Gentilly- 3.94 inches, Lower Nine- 3.64 inches, Lakeview- 4.71 inches, City Park- 4.96 inches, Lower Coast Algiers- 1.54 inches, New Orleans East- 0.74 inches, St. Roch- 5.62 inches, and the Hollygrove area- 2.07 inches.

There were no reports of loss of life and only minor injuries.

Public safety agencies including New Orleans Police Department, New Orleans Fire Department and New Orleans Emergency Medical Services responded to over 200 emergency calls related to flooding.

The City is encouraging residents to clean in front of their catch basins. Additionally, City sanitation crews are doing street sweeps and cleaning neutral grounds.

The City will keep residents updated through email alerts and the @NOLAReady Twitter account.

Residents in need of assistance can call the American Red Cross at 504-620-3105.

ROAD CLOSURES

There are currently no road closures. However, the City's is working to clear areas affected by Saturday's flooding of stranded vehicles and debris. Residents are reminded to continue to use caution when driving through affected areas.

Intersections and streets cleared include:

N. Broad St. at Orleans Ave.

N. Broad St. at Esplanade Ave.

Tulane Ave. at S. Broad Ave.

Tulane Ave. at Jefferson Davis Pkwy.

Bienville St. at Jefferson Davis Pkwy.

N. Broad Ave. at St. Bernard Ave.

St. Bernard Ave. to N. Claiborne Ave.

N. Claiborne Ave. (Both sides to Canal St.)

Carrollton Ave. from Banks St. to Canal St.

Banks St. from Galvez St. to S. White St.

Banks St. from S. White St. to Carrollton Ave.

Jefferson Davis Pkwy. from Banks St. to Bayou St. John

Claiborne Ave. from St. Bernard St. to Elysian Fields Ave.

Canal St. from City Park Ave. to Robert E. Lee Blvd.

Elysian Fields Ave. from I-610 to St. Peters St.

Gentilly Blvd. from Broad St. to France St.

Banks St. from Galvez St. to City Park Ave.

Frenchman St.

Basin St.

Rampart St.

1600 and 1700 Basin St. at N. Claiborne Ave.

N. Broad St. at Esplanade Ave.

Tulane Ave. at S. Broad St.

Tulane Ave. at Jefferson Davis Pkwy.

Bienville St. at Jefferson Davis Pkwy.

Canal St. at Rendon St.

Franklin Ave./I-610

N. Broad St. at Orleans Ave.

Intersections and streets in progress include:

Calliope St. from Tchoupitoulas St. to S. Claiborne Ave.

Claiborne Ave. from Poydras St. to St. Bernard Ave to N. Broad St.

Tulane Ave. from Broad St. to Carrollton Ave.

Franklin Ave.

STRANDED AND IMPOUNDED VEHICLES

Stranded vehicles and debris are making some intersections impassable. Residents with stranded vehicles in the middle of the roadway or an intersection are expected to move their vehicles to the side of the road, preferably a parking lane, immediately. To reopen traffic flow, the Department of Public Works and NOPD may have to "courtesy tow" vehicles to the side of the roadway.

Additionally, some vehicles abandoned on interstate or major roadway ramps may have to be towed to the City's impound lot. Vehicles impounded as a result of Saturday's flooding have been moved to the City's Auto Pound lot located at 400 N. Claiborne Ave. Owners must present ID to pick up their vehicles. The lot hours are 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. There is no charge for this service.

PARKING ON NEUTRAL GROUND

All vehicles parked on the neutral ground must be removed so that RTA and other services can resume normal operation.

SANITATION, DEBRIS AND OTHER INFORMATION

The public is encouraged to call 311 for general information and to report non-life threatening emergencies such as sidewalk and road problems or debris. 311 hours are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Sanitation collection will occur as scheduled.

For properties eligible for collection by the City:

During the 2nd collection this week, the Sanitation Department will pick up bulky waste including debris, carpeting and other large items. Residents are encouraged to inform 311 of bulky waste pickup needs.

Tree limbs, branches and carpeting must be cut in four feet (or less) lengths and bundled. Tree limbs cannot be more than 12 inches in diameter.

Leaves should be bagged and the bags secured.

Garbage and recycling carts should be secured on the associated property, between collections, to avoid spillage during heavy winds, rains and flooding.

FILING CLAIMS

The City has compiled basic information on what to do after flooding: https://nola.gov/ready/updates/heavy-rains-and-flooding-in-new-orleans-stay-safe/. The City reminds residents to document damage by taking photos.

CLEANING FLOODED PROPERTY SAFELY

Residents are encouraged to clean flooded property safely and as soon as possible to prevent further damage. View the NOLA Ready guide to cleaning up after a flood: https://nola.gov/getattachment/Ready/Updates/update/Post-disaster-clean-up-book.pdf/

Please visit ready.nola.gov for more information.

