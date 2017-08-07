Saints Camp Day 11: Instant Analysis

Saints training camp lasts until the third preseason game but the black and gold wrapped up the pre-preseason portion of their practices Monday and will only have a walk-thru before their Thursday night game in Cleveland.

Below are a series of reactions from the Monday afternoon practice:

Payton said he'll get with #Browns coach Hue Jackson in the next 24 hours to go over preseason game. #Saints — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) August 7, 2017

Payton said 'we'll see' on Brees playing Thursday. — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) August 7, 2017

Payton said they'll decide tomorrow on snap counts for players. That's when they'll decide if Brees plays Thursday against CLE. #Saints — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) August 7, 2017

Devante Harris had a practice today. 2 INTs and a PBU — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) August 7, 2017

#Browns defensive coordinator is Gregg Williams. Intrigued to see if CLE will blitz the #Saints on Thursday. — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) August 7, 2017

Lattimore, Ramczyk, Breaux, and Hendrickson missed Saints practice today. Fuller was present but didn't participate. — Josh Katzenstein (@jkatzenstein) August 7, 2017

Saints preseason coverage starts Thursday on FOX 8 at 6:30 PM.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.