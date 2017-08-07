Saints Camp Day 11: Instant Analysis - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Saints Camp Day 11: Instant Analysis

Written by: John Bennett, Sports Producer
Connect
Source: Edwin Goode, FOX 8 Source: Edwin Goode, FOX 8
(WVUE) -

Saints training camp lasts until the third preseason game but the black and gold wrapped up the pre-preseason portion of their practices Monday and will only have a walk-thru before their Thursday night game in Cleveland.

Below are a series of reactions from the Monday afternoon practice:

Saints preseason coverage starts Thursday on FOX 8 at 6:30 PM.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly