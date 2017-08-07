NOPD: Two people injured in Gentilly shooting

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Gentilly that left two people injured. Officers were called to the scene, Monday evening, in the 2400 block of Jonquil Street.

According to police, both victims were brought to a local hospital via private conveyance.

We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

