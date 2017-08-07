VIDEO: Restaurant workers rescue man trapped in tipped over wheelchair, rising water

The man apparently went over a curb and was trapped in flood water. (Source: FOX 8 Viewer)

A man in a motorized wheelchair faced the possibility of drowning in flood waters on Esplanade Ave. during the heavy rain Saturday. But Good Samaritans stepped in to make sure he was safe.

The heroic act was caught on surveillance cameras.

Two workers at Port of Call, a popular hamburger joint on the edge of the French Quarter, ran to help the man, whose wheelchair tipped over in the water.

The paraplegic was strapped to the chair and trapped in the rising water.

The video shows two men, who did not want to be identified, racing to get the man upright. He was brought to safety under a nearby balcony. They said he was crying and feared for his life.

There’s no word on the man’s condition, but witnesses say he was “okay.”

Port of Call workers praised the quick thinking of their peers.

New Orleans was smacked with 8-10 inches of rain in just a couple of hours on Saturday.

