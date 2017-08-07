VIDEO: Restaurant workers rescue man trapped in tipped over wheelchair, rising water

Insurance concerns are always a part of the aftermath of flooding and local insurance agents and Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon offer advice to those affected by the weekend flooding resulting from rapid heavy rains.more>>
Insurance concerns are always a part of the aftermath of flooding and local insurance agents and Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon offer advice to those affected by the weekend flooding resulting from rapid heavy rains.more>>
Saints training camp lasts until the third preseason game but the black and gold wrapped up the pre-preseason portion of their practices Monday and will only have a walk-thru before their Thursday night game in Cleveland.more>>
Saints training camp lasts until the third preseason game but the black and gold wrapped up the pre-preseason portion of their practices Monday and will only have a walk-thru before their Thursday night game in Cleveland.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Gentilly that left two people injured.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Gentilly that left two people injured.more>>
Minus the occasional visit to Church’s Chicken, according to Adrian Peterson himself, the former Viking’s gone about 80 percent vegan.more>>
Minus the occasional visit to Church’s Chicken, according to Adrian Peterson himself, the former Viking’s gone about 80 percent vegan.more>>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.more>>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.more>>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehiclemore>>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehiclemore>>
18-year-old Brooke “Skylar” Richardson, who is accused of killing, burning and burying her own baby, will face a judge in Warren County on Monday.more>>
18-year-old Brooke “Skylar” Richardson, who is accused of killing, burning and burying her own baby, will face a judge in Warren County on Monday.more>>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.more>>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.more>>
Six inmates have snatched keys from three correctional officers at a maximum security prison in Arkansas and are holding the officers in an area where the prisoners now control the keys and the doors.more>>
Six inmates have snatched keys from three correctional officers at a maximum security prison in Arkansas and are holding the officers in an area where the prisoners now control the keys and the doors.more>>
A Sabine Parish woman is charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son, who tested positive for methamphetamine.more>>
A Sabine Parish woman is charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son, who tested positive for methamphetamine.more>>
The remains of a man killed at the World Trade Center on 9/11 have been identified nearly 16 years after the terror attacks.more>>
The remains of a man killed at the World Trade Center on 9/11 have been identified nearly 16 years after the terror attacks.more>>
An 11-year-old boy is still in critical condition after a boating accident, involving power-lines, sent him to the hospital.more>>
An 11-year-old boy is still in critical condition after a boating accident, involving power-lines, sent him to the hospital.more>>
A UPS driver got a surprise when making a delivery in a Baton Rouge neighborhood off Essen Lane.more>>
A UPS driver got a surprise when making a delivery in a Baton Rouge neighborhood off Essen Lane.more>>