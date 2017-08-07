After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #11

Take One: De’Vante Harris shines

A tough cut is looming at the cornerback position. Ken Crawley and De’Vante Harris didn’t figure to be roster locks but have both impressed throughout this camp. Monday, it was Harris’ turn. During team drills, Harris picked off Drew Brees and Garrett Grayson. Against Brees, Harris took advantage of poorly underthrown ball to make the pick. Against Grayson, he stepped in front of an out route intended for Willie Snead. Harris also had a nice PBU against Ted Ginn, Jr. which would have been a touchdown.

Take Two: Things getting chippy

Drew Brees and Kennny Vaccaro had an interesting exchange during the final team period. Vaccaro came on a blitz and swiped the ball away from Brees. Brees didn’t like being hit in the arm and appeared to tell Vaccaro something after the play. The exchange didn’t last long but it was obvious Brees was unhappy.

After practice, Brees said it’s competitive and is going to happen from time-to-time but it’s obviously not something he wants.

Take Three: Injury update

Snead and P.J. Williams both returned to full action Monday. Coby Fleener was back but in a red non-contact jersey.

Ryan Ramczyk, Marshon Lattimore, Delvin Breaux and Corey Fuller all did not participate. Arthur Maulet left practice early after an awkward hit. Jordan Williams Lambert left practice early as well.

Take Four: Plays of the Day

Chase Daniel connected with Ginn during seven-on-seven in the back of the end zone. Daniel threaded the needle nicely.

A few plays later, Daniel connected with Clay Harbor for a score. Harbor has really come on over the last few days.

Travin Dural made a tremendous catch on a back shoulder pass from Grayson for a big gain.

On the final play of seven-on-seven, Nate Stupar tipped a Ryan Nassib pass that was nearly picked off in the back of the end zone.

Taveze Calhoun picked off Grayson during team drills.

During a short yardage drill, Alvin Kamara took a misdirection handoff from Daniel and bounced it outside for a big gain.

Take Five: Other Observations

There were no bad snaps at Monday’s practice. That’s a welcomed change from the problems they’ve had in this area throughout camp.

Khalif Barnes was first team left tackle with Ramczyk out.

The team will have off Tuesday and travel to Cleveland on Wednesday. Sean Payton said he isn’t sure if Brees and Peterson will play.

