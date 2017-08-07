Police: One dead in Broadmoor neighborhood shooting

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Broadmoor neighborhood that left one person dead. According to police, officers were called to the scene, Monday night, near the intersection of S. Prieur and General Taylor Streets.

The gender of the victim has yet to be released.

We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

