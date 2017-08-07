Police make arrest in Mandeville rape case

Mandeville Police, assisted by members of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Department, have arrested a man wanted for raping a 53-year-old woman in Mandeville. According to police, the suspect was taken into custody Monday night at a house in Lacombe.

Police have not released the suspect's name because he has not yet been criminally charged. Monday afternoon, police released surveillance images of the suspect captured from a Mandeville business.

"A combination of solid police work and overwhelming community support and participation has brought us to this point and we will continue nonstop until this case is concluded," said Mandeville Police Chief Gerald Sticker.

