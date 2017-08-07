Police make arrest in Mandeville rape case, identify suspect

Mandeville Police, assisted by members of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Department, have arrested a man wanted for raping a 53-year-old woman in Mandeville. According to police, the suspect was taken into custody Monday night at a house in Lacombe.

Ronald Douglas Moore, 25 of Lacombe has been charged with first-degree rape, aggravated burglary, and attempted first-degree murder.

Moore is currently on probation for prior burglary and drug charges.

Police had released surveillance images of the suspect captured from a Mandeville business hoping it would lead to an arrest.

"A combination of solid police work and overwhelming community support and participation has brought us to this point and we will continue nonstop until this case is concluded," said Mandeville Police Chief Gerald Sticker.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.