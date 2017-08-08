NOFD calls Broadmoor business fire suspicious

New Orleans fire fighters are putting out hot spots Tuesday morning after a business caught fire in Broadmoor.

The fire started at the Brands 4 Less clothing store just before 4 a.m. in the 4200 block of Washington Avenue near the intersection with South Dupre Street.

District Fire Chief Kenneth Kirsch said the fire is considered suspicious after two juveniles were seen running from the building near the time the fire started.

A window was also broken in the front of the building.

Crews are still inside and outside the building, extinguishing any hotspots that could reignite pic.twitter.com/D4A59DcFX8 — Allen Henry (@AllenHenry) August 8, 2017

A large fire and police presence responded to the scene with 10 units arriving at the scene at 3:48 a.m.

