Woman accused of killing her children heads to trial

Thornton is accused of killing her toddlers in their Gert Town apartment in 2012. (Source: Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)

A woman accused of killing her two young children heads back to court for trial Tuesday.

Chelsea Thornton, 23 at the time, is accused of killing her four-year-old son and three-year-old daughter in October of 2012.

Thornton has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Thornton waived her right to a bench trial and the trial instead will be heard by Criminal District Court Judge Robin Pittman.

