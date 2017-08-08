Your Weather Authority: Warm with a chance of rain

A typical summertime pattern continues with warm days and a daily chance for rain.

There will be many dry hours each day, so take advantage of them. Showers and storms will pop up in the afternoon hours, and a few could be heavy downpours.

Highs will reach near normal for this time of year in the low 90s. Overnight lows will fall into the mid to upper 70s.

Tropical Storm Franklin will cross the Yucatan peninsula Tuesday and move into the Bay of Campeche toward a second landfall in Mexico. This system will little impact on southeast Louisiana.

