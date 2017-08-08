City Council seeks answers to Saturday's flooding

The New Orleans City council will demand answers today from the Sewerage and Water Board about the city’s response to extensive flooding that happened Saturday.

Cleanup continues of rain damaged homes and businesses across the city. As trash remains on the streets, concerns also remain about the flooding response.

City council leaders are looking to learn if more could have been done to prevent a repeat of the flooding.

Monday, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu joined Governor John Bel Edwards touring some of the hardest hit locations around the city.

Some neighborhoods saw between eight and 10 inches of rain on Saturday, devastating some homes and businesses.

Many have expressed concerns about the city's pumping system.

Of the 121 pumps in the city, scheduled maintenance kept seven offline during the rain.

The Sewerage and Water Board said the department was fully staffed and did all it could to try and prevent damage to homes and businesses.

Officials said even if those seven pumps were operating, the system would not have been able to handle Saturday's rainfall.

“I have the largest municipal drainage pumping station in the world and I can pump about a half of inch of rain per hour, said Joseph Becker. “It cannot handle nine and a half inches of rain in less than a three hour time period.”

The meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. in the City Council chambers.

