WATCH LIVE: City Council seeks answers to Saturday's flooding

Drew Brees is a ball of energy for the Black and Gold. He's the emotional and vocal leader of the offense. This training camp, #9 might've met his equal when it comes to passion for the game. "I have played in some Pro Bowls with him. I knew his level on intensity, because even in the Pro-Bowl it can be kind of chill there in the beginning," said Drew Brees. "His level of intensity when he was running the ball is far beyond what was the typical tempo. You could tell th...more>>
The executive director of the New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board issued a statement following Saturday's flood event saying he received incorrect information that misled the public and he has notified Mayor Mitch Landrieu of his retirement.more>>
The New Orleans City council will demand answers today from the Sewerage and Water Board about the city’s response to extensive flooding that happened Saturday.more>>
Third Street in Luling is closed between Paul Maillard Road and Ellington Avenue.more>>
A woman was pumping gas at the Race Trac gas station on Jefferson Highway when she was robbed.more>>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.more>>
Police said they received reports that a child was in a van in the parking lot of Little Miracles Academy on Monday night. They suspect the child had been left in the hot van all day long.more>>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.more>>
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.more>>
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.more>>
President Trump's retweet comes days after he praised Attorney General Jeff Sessions' plan to fight leaks in the name of national security.more>>
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.more>>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.more>>
A Sabine Parish woman is charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son, who tested positive for methamphetamine.more>>
