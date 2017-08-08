WATCH LIVE: City Council unravels what led to extensive flooding in New Orleans

City leaders answered questions from council members and a feisty crowd at a special meeting Tuesday about the response to extensive flooding in New Orleans.more>>
Civil engineer H.J. Bosworth believes the city needs to devote more resources to maintaining drainage catch basinsmore>>
The typical summertime pattern continues with warm days and a daily chance for rain.more>>
The executive director of the New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board issued a statement following Saturday's flood event saying he received incorrect information that misled the public and he has notified Mayor Mitch Landrieu of his retirement.more>>
Drew Brees is a ball of energy for the Black and Gold. He's the emotional and vocal leader of the offense. This training camp, #9 might've met his equal when it comes to passion for the game. "I have played in some Pro Bowls with him. I knew his level on intensity, because even in the Pro-Bowl it can be kind of chill there in the beginning," said Drew Brees. "His level of intensity when he was running the ball is far beyond what was the typical tempo. You could tell th...more>>
Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.more>>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.more>>
Police said they received reports that a child was in a van in the parking lot of Little Miracles Academy on Monday night. They suspect the child had been left in the hot van all day long.more>>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.more>>
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.more>>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.more>>
Four men have been arrested and charged with capital murder following a shooting on Saturday night.more>>
The detectives say the Dunkin’ Donuts clerk ignored them, instead asking the next person in line what he would like to order.more>>
Authorities in Biloxi are down at the beach, where a man's body has been found right off the shore.more>>
