Local First Traffic: Water leak closes Luling Street

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
LULING, LA (WVUE) -

A water leak has closed a busy street in Luling.

According to city officials, Third Street in Luling is closed between Paul Maillard Road and Ellington Avenue due to a water leak.

The Department of Public Works has the closed the road and the Department of Waterworks is in process of fixing the leak.

