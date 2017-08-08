Warm days ahead, rain chances daily

The typical summertime pattern continues with warm days and a daily chance for rain. There will be many dry hours each day. If you do get caught in one of those storms they could produce some pretty heavy rain with quite a bit of lightning.

Highs will reach near normal for this time of year in the low 90s. Overnight lows will fall into the mid to upper 70s.

Another summer cold front may approach the area early next week and that could make it extra stormy. It's too early to say if this will make it into the Gulf of Mexico or simply stall over the area.

Tropical storm Franklin is moving into the Bay of Campeche tonight toward a second landfall in Mexico. This system will stay well to our south and have little impact on our forecast. A tropical wave over the Southwest Atlantic may develop more by this weekend, but at this time looks to stay to our east.

