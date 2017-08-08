Raycom Media completes purchase of WVUE from Tom Benson

City leaders answered questions from council members and a feisty crowd at a special meeting Tuesday about the response to extensive flooding in New Orleans.more>>
With Sewerage and Water Board Director Cedric Grant's resignation following Saturday's flooding, Mayor Mitch Landrieu said he will recommend firing S&WB Superintendent Joe Becker and Communications Director Lisa Martin.more>>
Civil engineer H.J. Bosworth believes the city needs to devote more resources to maintaining drainage catch basinsmore>>
Raycom Media announced Tuesday it completed the purchase of WVUE in New Orleans.more>>
The typical summertime pattern continues with warm days and a daily chance for rain.more>>
Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.more>>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.more>>
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.more>>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.more>>
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.more>>
A jury has sentenced a Phoenix woman to death in the killing of her 10-year-old cousin who was locked in a small plastic storage box as punishment for stealing an ice pop.more>>
A Gulfport man who drove up to the Harrison County Jail Monday afternoon and confessed to shooting his wife is behind bars charged with Attempted Murder. Jerome Verdell Jefferson, 47, is being held on a $1 million bond.more>>
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Officer recovered two bodies Monday from the Intracoastal Canal.more>>
