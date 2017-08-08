Raycom Media completes purchase of WVUE from Tom Benson

Raycom Media announced Tuesday it completed the purchase of WVUE in New Orleans.

Raycom operated WVUE under a shared services agreement for three years before finalizing the sale.

“We’ve enjoyed a great partnership with Tom Benson, Dennis Lauscha and Louisiana Media,” said Pat LaPlatney, President and Chief Executive Officer of Raycom. “Raycom remains 100 percent committed to WVUE and the New Orleans community going forward.”

Saints owner Tom Benson purchased WVUE Fox 8 in May of 2008 from Emmis Communications with the stated intention of making the station the top news station in New Orleans and accomplished that goal, leaving the station under Raycom’s ownership under much better condition than when he first owned it

Benson, Louisiana Media and Raycom Media, WVUE received ratings wins as well as numerous honors for programming and investigative reporting, including a George Foster Peabody Award, two Dupont Awards and eight national Edward R. Murrow Awards.

In 2016 and 2017 new highs were achieved for FOX 8, capturing the late night news Nielsen ratings both years.

In February, FOX 8 Morning Edition captured more viewers than any other local morning newscast and it continues to be the fastest growing newscast in the morning segment in the region.

The station was honored with 11 Regional Murrow Awards in April, including the prestigious Overall Excellence Award, qualifying us to compete for the national Murrow Awards in these categories.

“Raycom has been an excellent partner in operating the station and I am confident that with the combination of their leadership and your continued contributions, it will continue to thrive and have a healthy and influential future in New Orleans. I wish all of you the best moving forward. I will continue to be one of the station’s biggest supporters as I look forward to seeing it continue to grow and becoming an even bigger leader in our market,” Benson said in a statement to WVUE employees.

Louisiana Media invested in upgrades to the studio, facilities and state-of-the-art equipment, as well as attracting top-notch news talent to augment the existing dedicated staff both on and off the air.

