Mayor cleans house after explosive City Council meeting

With Sewerage and Water Board Director Cedric Grant's resignation following Saturday's flooding, Mayor Mitch Landrieu said he will recommend firing S&WB Superintendent Joe Becker and Communications Director Lisa Martin. Public Works Director Mark Jernigan will leave his post Aug. 18.

The mayor said S&WB workers initially provided inaccurate information about Saturday's flood. He said the city's pumping system was not working correctly.

Landrieu plans to conduct an emergency meeting on the issue Thursday.

