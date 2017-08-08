Mayor cleans house after explosive City Council meeting

The NOPD is seeking to locate and identify a suspect believed to be responsible for an armed robbery that occurred in the 500 block of City Park Avenue on Aug. 1.more>>
City leaders answered questions from council members and a feisty crowd at a special meeting Tuesday about the response to extensive flooding in New Orleans.more>>
With Sewerage and Water Board Director Cedric Grant's resignation following Saturday's flooding, Mayor Mitch Landrieu said he will recommend firing S&WB Superintendent Joe Becker and Communications Director Lisa Martin.more>>
Civil engineer H.J. Bosworth believes the city needs to devote more resources to maintaining drainage catch basinsmore>>
Raycom Media announced Tuesday it completed the purchase of WVUE in New Orleans.more>>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.more>>
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Officer recovered two bodies Monday from the Intracoastal Canal.more>>
A jury has sentenced a Phoenix woman to death in the killing of her 10-year-old cousin who was locked in a small plastic storage box as punishment for stealing an ice pop.more>>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.more>>
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.more>>
A 72-year-old Kailua man said he is being wrongfully accused of illegally downloading movies on the internet, including pornography.more>>
A parent in Plantation Lakes is warning neighbors after her several people allegedly drove up to her son as he was walking home and attempted to kidnap him. Dr. Barb Horn said her son was walking back from the clubhouse with his friend when a black Yukon SUV pulled up to her son. She said about four teenagers were inside the vehicle with bandanas over their mouths and hoods over their heads.more>>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.more>>
The detectives say the Dunkin’ Donuts clerk ignored them, instead asking the next person in line what he would like to order.more>>
