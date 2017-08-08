NOPD releases photos of Bud's Broiler robbery suspect

The NOPD has released photos of a suspect believed to be responsible for the armed robbery of Bud's Broiler that occurred in the 500 block of City Park Avenue on Aug. 1.

At about 2 a.m., the subject, believed to be a black female, entered the northeast door of the restaurant, approaching from N. Anthony Street. The subject carried a black toy handgun with an orange tip, removable magazine and mounted tactical light. The subject allegedly forced an employee into the storage refrigerator and used a set of keys to unlock a locker containing a money deposit bag. The subject entered another office room and removed additional money bags, also containing cash. The subject then fled west on N. Anthony Street, discarding the keys and toy gun along with a bra and blue baseball cap.

The subject is described as approximately 5’1” to 5’4” with a stocky build, wearing a black mask, white T-shirt and long tan shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Third District detectives at 504-658-6030.

Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

