NWS: Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Orleans, Jefferson Parishes

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Flooding on Canal Boulevard (Source: FOX 8) Flooding on Canal Boulevard (Source: FOX 8)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a flash flood warning for west central Orleans Parish and north central Jefferson Parish, until 9:15 p.m., Tuesday.

According to the NWS, Doppler radar displayed a thunderstorm that was producing heavy rain across the area. 

As of 7:15 p.m., at least one inch of rain has already fallen. 

