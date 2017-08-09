Marrero woman killed in Ames Blvd. hit and run

The accident happened at the intersection of Ames Boulevard and 6th Avenue in Marrero.more>>
Chairs are balanced atop tables at Liuzza's Restaurant and Bar on Bienville. Instead of a bustling late afternoon dining room filled with people hungry for a plate of fettuccine or fried green tomatoes, Senator Bill Cassidy chatted with a handful of people sitting at the bar as he surveyed the damage to the business from Saturday's floods.more>>
New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu announced a third party organization will review the city's Sewerage and Water Board after employees were accused of spreading inaccurate and misleading statements about Saturday's flood.more>>
If you want to hear some authentic bluegrass music, you need to head to Louisiana’s hill country.more>>
The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a flash flood warning for west central Orleans Parish and north central Jefferson Parish, until 9:15 p.m., Tuesday.more>>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.more>>
Police say the boy’s death appears to be a tragic accident, but they are still investigating and haven’t ruled out a negligence charge.more>>
Video of the incident shows the man take off his shirt and leap over the counter after an argument.more>>
A jury has sentenced a Phoenix woman to death in the killing of her 10-year-old cousin who was locked in a small plastic storage box as punishment for stealing an ice pop.more>>
North Korea is threatening to launch a preemptive strike against Guam, hours after the Trump administration warned the rogue nation to drop its threats against the United States or face "fire and fury."more>>
The suspects in a violent, viral assault at a chicken restaurant in Baxley were in front of a superior court judge Tuesday afternoon.more>>
Two strangers - a CCU graduate and a real estate agent in Columbia - had a text exchange that social media fell in love with.more>>
The Total Solar Eclipse happens in less than two weeks and the once-in-a-lifetime event could draw one million visitors to South Carolina, which means traffic could be a problem.more>>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.more>>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.more>>
