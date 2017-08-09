Marrero woman killed in Ames Blvd. hit and run

A Marrero woman was killed in a hit and run accident, according to initial Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department reports.

Around 10:50 p.mm Tuesday, Third District deputies were called to the intersection of Ames Boulevard and 6th Avenue in Marrero for a fatal hit and run accident.

When deputies arrived, they found a 33-year-old Marrero woman lying in the road.

The woman was suffering from several injuries that were consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

She was taken to University Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Authorities do not have a suspect or vehicle information available at this time.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.