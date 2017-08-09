Your Weather Authority: Again, warm with rain possible

The typical summertime pattern continues with warm days and a daily chance for rain. While much of the day will be dry, a few heavy downpours are possible, especially in the afternoon.

Some of those storms could produce heavy rain and lightning.

Highs will reach near normal for this time of year in the low 90s. Overnight lows will fall into the mid to upper 70s.

Another summer cold front may approach the area early next week and that could make it extra stormy. It's too early to say if this will make it into the Gulf of Mexico or simply stall over the area.

Franklin is moving into the Bay of Campeche tonight toward a second landfall in Mexico. This system will stay well to the south and have little impact on the local forecast.

A tropical wave over the southwest Atlantic Ocean may develop further by the weekend. Currently, it looks as though it will stay to the east.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.