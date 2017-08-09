Separate fatal accidents kill two in LaPlace

Two people were killed in two separate fatal accidents Tuesday night in St. John the Baptist Parish, according to the Louisiana State Police.

One accident involved a pedestrian, while in the other, a motorcycle driver was struck and killed by an oncoming driver.

Just before 6 p.m., state police responded to the intersection of U.S. 61 and Main Street in LaPlace.

Blaine Clement, 58, of LaPlace was turning left on a green light on his Harley Davidson left onto US 61 from North Main Street.

As Clement was turning, Debra Millet, 60, of LaPlace, ran a red light in her 2011 Dodge Nitro and hit Clement on his motorcycle.

Clement, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was taken to University Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators believe inattentiveness while driving may be a factor in the accident.

The accident remains under investigation.

A second fatal accident happened just after 8:30 p.m. on La. 44 at mile marker 44 when a pedestrian was struck and killed.

Edward J. Dennis, 25, of Reserve was struck and killed while he was standing in the eastbound lane.

Ray Morgan, 52, of Reserve, was driving a 2000 Ford Mustang when he hit Dennis.

After the initial impact, Dennis landed in the westbound lane where he was struck by a 2001 Ford Mustang driven by 58-year-old Terri Bow of Mount Airy.

Dennis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said impairment and speed are not considered factors in the accident.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.