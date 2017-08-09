Zulu tosses throws, guts lounge following floods

The Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club is working quickly to clean up and gut their facility after it was flooded with several feet of water Saturday.

Outside in ‘King’s Alley’ the Krewe stashed destroyed appliances, furniture, and debris from the flood.

“Some of the furniture was destroyed, we had to take the photographs off the wall, some of those got destroyed, and the small stage that we have, and we had to dismantle it. It got destroyed just as well,” Clarence Becknell, the club’s historian, said.

Inside the lounge, the set up was swamped bringing back memories from 2005.

“We had to take everything out. The water in some areas was three feet, in some areas it was four. The water damage to this place now is the same amount that happened during Katrina,” Becknell said.

All of this comes as the Krewe kicks into full gear ahead of an early Mardi Gras and many of the throws are already tossed.

“A significant portion of our 2018 Mardi Gras throws; beads, coconuts, jackets, caps, T-shirts, footballs, you name it, any Zulu related memorabilia that you can think of that we would normally throw from the float was lost as a result of the flood,” Naaman Stewart, the President of Zulu, said.

Now the cleanup is just another headache, but one the Krewe is confident they can overcome as the members promise Zulu will be ready to lead the way Mardi Gras Day.

“Our membership is very dedicated and members are dedicated and loyal to this organization. The community depends on us for a lot of support and we've given our commitment and we're not gonna let this stop us from doing that. We're going to keep our commitments to the community and we're going to do we need to do to get it back together,” Becknell said.

Becknell said he hopes to have the lounge back up and running within 30 days.

