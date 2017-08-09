Lakeview residents watching flooding fallout closely

Some Lakeview residents and others around the city are closely watching what is being done to address recent flooding.

Before Tuesday's New Orleans City Council meeting started, Sewerage and Water Board Executive Director Cedric Grant released a statement announcing his resignation this fall.

One business owner said Wednesday she favors the changes being made, but hirings and firings can only do so much to fix flooding.

“Something's not working because the water - when it's a bad rain, when it's a storm - it's flooding,” said Tracy Alonzo. “Two weeks ago, we had it come up to the door and it came into the office but it didn't do significant damage but it came inside.”

Alonzo said that should have been a warning that something is not working and someone needs to take responsibility.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu announced a third-party organization will review the Sewerage and Water Board.

Landrieu has already called for the firing of Sewerage and Water Board Superintendent Joe Becker and Communications Director Lisa Martin at an emergency meeting scheduled for Thursday.

