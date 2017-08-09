Lakeview residents watching flooding fallout closely

The typical summertime pattern continues with warm days and a daily chance for rain. While much of the day will be dry, a few heavy downpours are possible, especially in the afternoon.more>>
Slidell Police Department announced an arrest of a New York woman who they say was caught in the act of stealing identities and opening fraudulent cell phone accounts.more>>
The Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club is working quickly to clean up and gut their facility after it was flooded with several feet of water Saturday.more>>
Two people were killed in two separate fatal accidents Tuesday night in St. John the Baptist Parish.more>>
Many unanswered questions remain about what went wrong with the city's pumping system during Saturday's flooding.more>>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.more>>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.more>>
Police say the boy’s death appears to be a tragic accident, but they are still investigating and haven’t ruled out a negligence charge.more>>
Video of the incident shows the man take off his shirt and leap over the counter after an argument.more>>
For the first time ever, chocolate glazed doughnuts will be available at Krispy Kreme.more>>
Police in Kentucky are looking for two suspects after a shoplifting incident turned violent.more>>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.more>>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.more>>
There has been a lot of build-up heading towards the 2017 solar eclipse this month. The event has even prompted some school districts across the country to cancel class to give students the opportunity to view the rare occasion.more>>
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.more>>
