Cell phone fraud scheme suspect arrested

The Slidell Police Department announced an arrest of a New York woman who they say was caught in the act of stealing identities and opening fraudulent cell phone accounts.

Yarenis De La Cruz was arrested Friday, August 4 when police say an alert Sprint employee called authorities.

Sprint had sent an interoffice email about De La Cruz. Police say she was going from city to city and getting new cell phones by using fake IDs of pre-existing customers. After acquiring the phones, police say she would then sell the devices online and pocket the cash.

De La Cruz has active warrants from Lafayette Police Department and the Broussard Police Department for theft and fraud related charges in relation to the Sprint fraud case.

She was arrested and booked as a fugitive. When officers arrested her, they say she had six suspected stolen iPhones and an iPad.

Police say more charges are expected to be filed against her as the investigation continues.

