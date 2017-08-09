Traffic stop in Thibodaux leads to drug arrests

The City of New Orleans is assessing the damage from the severe flooding that happened August 5.more>>
The City of New Orleans is assessing the damage from the severe flooding that happened August 5.more>>
The man responsible for rules most people follow when creating passwords wants you to ignore him.more>>
The man responsible for rules most people follow when creating passwords wants you to ignore him.more>>
In the latest edition of FFF we focus on getting Brees signed before the regular season starts.more>>
In the latest edition of FFF we focus on getting Brees signed before the regular season starts.more>>
Thibodaux Police made a routine traffic stop and ended up arresting the people inside of the car on drug charges.more>>
Thibodaux Police made a routine traffic stop and ended up arresting the people inside of the car on drug charges.more>>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.more>>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.more>>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.more>>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.more>>
Arkansas prosecutors determined the two officers who shot and killed a 16-year-old in Crittenden County were justified in their actions.more>>
Arkansas prosecutors determined the two officers who shot and killed a 16-year-old in Crittenden County were justified in their actions.more>>
A woman is behind bars facing federal charges after search warrants in Lamar County led to hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of illegal drugs.more>>
A woman is behind bars facing federal charges after search warrants in Lamar County led to hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of illegal drugs.more>>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.more>>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.more>>
Two strangers - a CCU graduate and a real estate agent in Columbia - had a text exchange that social media fell in love with.more>>
Two strangers - a CCU graduate and a real estate agent in Columbia - had a text exchange that social media fell in love with.more>>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.more>>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.more>>
Police in Kentucky are looking for two suspects after a shoplifting incident turned violent.more>>
Police in Kentucky are looking for two suspects after a shoplifting incident turned violent.more>>
The parents of Kendrick Johnson have been ordered by a judge to pay nearly $300,000 in attorney fees to those they accused of killing their son and the parties they alleged to cover it up, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.more>>
The parents of Kendrick Johnson have been ordered by a judge to pay nearly $300,000 in attorney fees to those they accused of killing their son and the parties they alleged to cover it up, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.more>>