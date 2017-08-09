Traffic stop in Thibodaux leads to drug arrests - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Traffic stop in Thibodaux leads to drug arrests

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Steve Allen Jr. (Source: TPD) Steve Allen Jr. (Source: TPD)
Tiffany Hutchinson (Source: TPD) Tiffany Hutchinson (Source: TPD)
Angela Smith (Source: TPD) Angela Smith (Source: TPD)
THIBODAUX, LA (WVUE) -

Thibodaux Police made a routine traffic stop and ended up arresting the people inside of the car on drug charges. 

Police said they stopped a Toyota Camry in the 200 Block of St. Patrick Street Monday with an obstructed license plate that was later discovered to be expired. 

After police said that the driver could not provide a valid driver's license, they noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the car. Officers say they found marijuana inside one of the passenger's purses. 

Officers also found eight different colored pills suspected to be ecstasy (MDMA) on the driver's side of the vehicle. Officers additionally found a bag with around 14 grams of suspected marijuana, a scale and one pill believed to be ecstasy (MDMA) in the front passenger seat area which Tiffany Hutchinson confessed to owning.

All of the suspects were arrested and taken to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center. 

Police eventually arrested the following people: 

          Steven Allen Jr., 20, booked with possession of ecstasy (MDMA), no vehicle insurance and expired license plate. He was released from the Lafourche               Parish Detention Center after posting his $1,100 bond.

          Tiffany Hutchinson, 34,  booked with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of MDMA, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She               was released from the Lafourche Parish Detention Center after posting her $3,750 bond.

          Angela Smith, 39, booked with possession of marijuana and two warrants from the 17th JDC for aggravated assault and cyberstalking. She was                         released from the Lafourche Parish Detention Center after posting her $2,250 bond. 

