Orleans looks to Jefferson Parish for flooding solutions

When there is a big storm in Jefferson Parish, Pontiff Playground becomes more like a pond. The parish fills the park and other greenspaces.more>>
The accident happened at the intersection of Ames Boulevard and 6th Avenue in Marrero.more>>
The Slidell Police Department announced an arrest of a New York woman who they say was caught in the act of stealing identities and opening fraudulent cell phone accounts.more>>
The typical summertime pattern continues with warm days and a daily chance for rain. While much of the day will be dry, a few heavy downpours are possible, especially in the afternoon.more>>
The Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club is working quickly to clean up and gut their facility after it was flooded with several feet of water Saturday.more>>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.more>>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.more>>
Arkansas prosecutors determined the two officers who shot and killed a 16-year-old in Crittenden County were justified in their actions.more>>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.more>>
Investigators have released raw video of a man they say loaded a rifle with his own ammunition and opened fire at a Ladson pawn shop.more>>
A woman is behind bars facing federal charges after search warrants in Lamar County led to hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of illegal drugs.more>>
A young couple were killed in a car accident a day after their wedding in Kansas.more>>
A West Texas A&M University Police Department officer has passed away following complications from a feral cat bite while on duty.more>>
Police in Kentucky are looking for two suspects after a shoplifting incident turned violent.more>>
A standoff with Lee County officials ended when a man shot himself in a burning car Wednesday morning.more>>
