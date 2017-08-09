FFF: Sign Brees now!

In the latest edition of FFF we focus on getting Brees signed before the regular season starts. The magic of Neymar in Paris, and a trip to Rosedale that doesn't disappoint.

FOOTBALL

Watching Hard Knocks on the Bucs last night, reminded me once again how good the Saints have it with Drew Brees. Jameis Winston had a brutal day of camp, and the HBO cameras were all over it. Throwing to the wrong receivers, multiple interceptions, it was ugly. Hey, this happens when you've only been in the league for two full seasons.

Which brings me to #9 of the Saints. He's entering year 17 in the NFL, and there looks to be no slowing down. He threw for 5,208 yards last season, and is primed for similar numbers in 2017. He knows the plays, rarely makes mistakes, and is the Saints emotional leader.

There's one problem with Brees, this is the last year of his contract. The face of the franchise could be gone, and it seems there's no urgency on a new deal.

“My mind has not been there at all. It’s really a non-issue. For me, it’s all about this season, how good can we be this season and that’s all I’m focused on right now. So I’ll address it now and I’ll let you know if there’s any discussions that take place at any point, but right now they don’t. I don’t expect them to. I don’t really desire them to. I just want to play football. I want to help this team win,” said Brees.

He bails, your next option is Chase Daniel, or draft a QB in 2018. I don't like either of these choices. If the Saints are smart they'll lock Brees in before the regular season commences.

FÚTBOL

If there's a top two of soccer players in the world, it's no doubt Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid and Lionel Messi of Barcelona. They're goal scoring machines, and have helped their clubs win numerous titles.

If you want a third best in the world, look no further than Neymar. The Brazilian striker left Messi to join Paris Saint-Germain for $260 million. He's young, stylish, and can score a ton of goals. Plus, he plays in Paris, possibly the greatest city in the world.

FOOD

In 1990, chef Susan Spicer opened Bayona. The restaurant in the quarter soon garnered awards and high praise, and put Spicer on the national map. It's no doubt a staple of the New Orleans restaurant scene to this day.

Spicer also owns Mondo in Lakeview. Another success story for the chef, thanks to wood fired pizzas, and the chicken liver pate to name a few dishes.

Her latest venture, Rosedale with Brent Duffee, is another restaurant "win" for Spicer. Hidden in a neighborhood, next to railroad tracks, the spot is very unassuming. Inside, a laid-back atmosphere, and mouth-watering menu await.

The turtle soup with spinach dumplings, sherry, and egg mimosa is a must-try. I also thoroughly enjoyed the rosemary BBQ shrimp. You can't go wrong with a main course of caramelized Des Allemandes catfish. Dirty rice, and mirliton chow chow cover the flavorful fish. For dessert, pecan pie with whipped cream ended the meal perfectly.

