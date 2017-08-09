Resources for New Orleans flood victims

The City of New Orleans is assessing the damage from the severe flooding that happened August 5. As much as 8-10 inches of rain fell in isolated areas of the city within a three to four hours. People who live in Gentilly, Lakeview, Mid-City, Treme and the CBD all saw flooding.

Today, city officials released a list of helpful resources for flood victims:

SMALL BUSINESS RESOURCES

The City's Office of Economic Development is currently conducting preliminary damage assessments of businesses. Small business owners are encouraged to contact (504) 658-4200.

Additionally, the City's Office of Resilience and Sustainability and NOLA Ready have formed the New Orleans Building Hardening Guide on how to protect businesses from high winds, flooding, fire, winter weather, and hail. These techniques range from very minor, inexpensive retrofits to more complicated measures which require the assistance of a licensed professional. Click here to view the guide.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Community organizations are our partners in preparedness and response. For a list of ways to get engaged and volunteer, please click here.

ROAD CLOSURES

There are currently no road closures. As intermittent rain continues, residents are reminded to use caution when driving through affected areas. According to the National Weather Service, New Orleans is expected to experience showers and thunderstorms today until approximately 7 p.m.

SANITATION, DEBRIS AND OTHER INFORMATION

The public is encouraged to call 311 for general information and to report non-life threatening emergencies such as sidewalk and road problems or debris. 311 hours are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Sanitation collection will occur as scheduled.

For properties eligible for collection by the City:

• During the 2nd collection this week, the Sanitation Department will pick up bulky waste including debris, carpeting, and other large items. Residents are encouraged to inform 311 of bulky waste pickup needs.

• Tree limbs, branches, and carpeting must be cut in four feet (or less) lengths and bundled. Tree limbs cannot be more than 12 inches in diameter.

• Leaves should be bagged and the bags secured.

• Garbage and recycling carts should be secured on the associated property, between collections, to avoid spillage during heavy winds, rains, and flooding.

FILING CLAIMS

The City has compiled basic information on what to do after flooding: click here to view. The City reminds residents to document damage by taking photos.

CLEANING FLOODED PROPERTY SAFELY

Residents are encouraged to clean flooded property safely and as soon as possible to prevent further damage. View the NOLA Ready guide to cleaning up after a flood.

Please visit ready.nola.gov for more information.

