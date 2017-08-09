Password expert: Don't follow my advice

The former manager of the National Institute of Standards and Technology told the Wall Street Journal he regrets suggesting people use a mix of irregular capitalization, special characters and at least one numeral. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)

The man responsible for rules most people follow when creating passwords wants you to ignore him.

The former manager of the National Institute of Standards and Technology told the Wall Street Journal he regrets suggesting people use a mix of irregular capitalization, special characters and at least one numeral.

Bill Burr says the situation has created a generation of people following the same rules. He also says hackers are easily predicting how people apply those rules. Therefore, passwords people think are strong are not as strong as they think.

Regret over offering the original advice fails to keep Burr for making new suggestions. Burr recommends people come up with passwords containing obscure, unexplainable phrases.

