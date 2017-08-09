Doctors diagnose North Shore west nile virus patient

To protect yourself from west nile, you should clear standing water around your home. That's where mosquitoes breed. You should also wear bug repellent with DEET. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)

St. Tammany parish has recorded its first human case of the west nile virus in 2017.

According to our partners at Nola.com|The Times-Picayune, the parish's mosquito abatement district reported Aug. 9 the state Department of Health and Hospitals confirmed the first human case in northern Covington. Details on the severity of the case were not provided.

The parish announced earlier this summer that mosquitoes carrying west nile were found in the area.

To protect yourself, you should clear standing water around your home. That's where mosquitoes breed. You should also wear bug repellent with DEET.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.