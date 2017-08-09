NOPD: Algiers shooting leaves one man dead

While he got a full pardon the first time around, William Overby never saw freedom. The Jefferson Parish man serving three consecutive life sentences at Angola for drug deals in the 1990s is up for parole for the second time tomorrow.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Algiers that left one man dead.more>>
The parish's first human case of 2017 is in northern Covington.more>>
The City of New Orleans is assessing the damage from the severe flooding that happened August 5.more>>
The man responsible for rules most people follow when creating passwords wants you to ignore him.more>>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.more>>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.more>>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.more>>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.more>>
The petition's sponsors said it would be delivered to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and every NFL team owner.more>>
Arkansas prosecutors determined the two officers who shot and killed a 16-year-old in Crittenden County were justified in their actions.more>>
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Officer recovered two bodies Monday from the Intracoastal Canal.more>>
Police in Kentucky are looking for two suspects after a shoplifting incident turned violent.more>>
Two strangers - a CCU graduate and a real estate agent in Columbia - had a text exchange that social media fell in love with.more>>
