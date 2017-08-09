City now uncertain about 'inch of rain pumped in first hour, half an inch after' assessment

For years City of New Orleans officials have said the city's drainage system can pump an inch of rainwater in the first hour and half of an inch rain every hour that follows, but after major problems with the system have been revealed the city is no longer standing that assessment.more>>
Tens of thousands of home and business owners in Jefferson Parish will likely save money on their premiums under the just-finalized Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRM) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The changes go into effect February 2, 2018.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Algiers that left one man dead.more>>
There is new information regarding the retirement of outgoing Sewerage and Water Board Director Cedric Grant.more>>
While he got a full pardon the first time around, William Overby never saw freedom. The Jefferson Parish man serving three consecutive life sentences at Angola for drug deals in the 1990s is up for parole for the second time tomorrow.more>>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.more>>
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Officer recovered two bodies Monday from the Intracoastal Canal.more>>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.more>>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.more>>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.more>>
